The Poynette Area Gardeners Association is interested in building a greenhouse in the area near the community garden. The group is looking for approval of a location from the Parks and Recreation Commission as the topic was discussed at its Sept. 2 meeting.
Lyn Bryant addressed the commission on behalf of the Gardeners Association, whose initial plan was to place the greenhouse behind the Veterans memorial. The commission made the suggestion to move it closer to the garden, perhaps behind it.
“We never approached that because we didn’t know how to get electricity back there,” Bryant said.
Commissioner Tony Belay noted that there is a light pole adjacent to the garden, and that could be the electrical option.
Bryant added that the association would like to have solar-powered batteries that could take care of the electrical aspect, as well as putting in fans on the ends of the greenhouse that are operated by temperature.
“We don’t have need for lights. We’re not going to be out there in the dark,” Bryant said.
A small propane heater will be needed in the greenhouse, too, just in case temperatures drop after the association has planted things already. Bryant said the group usually starts planting in March, so that flowers and plants can be put out in the village by May.
Before a final decision is to be made, the Gardeners Association will talk about the exact spot where they would like the greenhouse as well as finding out more about the solar-powered options.
The commission will find out about the set-up of the electrical work near the community garden, with the hopes of approving the building of a greenhouse at its October meeting. The Gardeners Association would like a functioning structure by spring.
Village ice rink
A big topic for the committee has been if and where a multi-purpose surface can be built, in which the community ice rink could also be housed.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks said the two items should be separated as the village can refurbish an existing park surface to have multiple uses.
The reason for looking to move the location of the ice rink from the parking lot of Pauquette Park is because the ground is uneven and the set-up is time consuming for Commission Chairman Davy Tomlinson, who said that he has to add several inches of sand to the corners rink to make the surface level. In one corner, Tomlinson said 13 inches of sand is needed to level the ground.
But all commissioners agreed that the current location is still ideal.
The commission looked at moving the ice rink across Main Street into Veteran’s Memorial Park, but it just wasn’t feasible because of the surrounding wetlands.
Old Settlers Park was also discussed, but there wasn’t enough space and the ground slopes just beyond the existing basketball court.
Moving the ice rink to Colby Park was the next best location, outside of the current one, as it has the most available flat surface area. The problem is that the only parking currently available is on the street. Tomlinson also said that a negative with Colby Park was that the location was not a central point within the village.
Tomlinson said he has been getting a lot of emails lately, which is rare, from people opposed to moving the ice rink.
“That fact shows that this is a big issue,” Tomlinson said.
It was also discussed about possibly leveling out and resurfacing the parking lot at Pauquette Park, but the village board would need to make the final decision on that. Shanks noted that the village had plans for another project involving the parking lot in about four or five years.
Tomlinson would like the topic of the Pauquette Park parking lot construction to be on an upcoming village board agenda, because the current location of the ice rink is the most ideal as it has ample parking, along with access to electric and an on-site storage area.
“It’s a great location,” Tomlinson said. “We’d be hard-pressed to go anywhere else.”
North/South Trail
The engineering plans for the North/South Trail were presented by Village Engineer Kory Anderson, and approved by the commission. According to Anderson, he is hopeful that bids can be put out in December. He also said that because of the grant process, the village has until 2022 to complete the North/South Trail project.
The most challenging section of the trail is the portion along County Highway Q/CS because the road was built on a floodplain. Also along the section, there is a 250-300 foot drop off. Anderson said the plan is to install a split-rail fence.
There are still some permits needed, but as long as the village board is in approval of the engineering plans, as well as the DNR, the bidding process can begin in December.
