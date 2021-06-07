While designing an event flyer for upcoming happenings at Jamieson Park, the Village of Poynette was made aware that an official address of the park was not registered for the County County GIS (Geographic Information System) Mapping System.
The village is responsible for creating addresses for all of its land. Brian Zirbes, GIS Analyst with the Columbia County Land Information Department, along with Public Works Director Scott Gorman and Village Clerk Natalie Megow, deemed it appropriate to have 1800 County Highway CS as the official address of Jamieson Park.
Additionally, Zirbes suggested that the village have emergency location signs at the park, and all others — similar to what is presented on park signs in the City of Portage. In addition to its name, the parks in Portage also have addresses and a non-emergency call number listed on its signs.
During its June 2 meeting, the Poynette Parks and Recreation Commission found that all village parks — Pauquette, Valley View, Colby, Old Settlers, Veterans Memorial and Columbia — had their names displayed on a large sign. Some parks have attached addresses when searching online, while others do not.
A memo to the commission said that, “Mr. Zirbes stated that this really aids people from outside the area to identify where they are if they needed to call 911.”
The commission deemed this as an acceptable means in case of an emergency where somebody had to dial 911 and tell of a location within the village. It was agreed that the already placed signs are enough to identify the potential caller’s location.
“If there’s (the park) name on a sign, I think we’re OK. I don’t think there’s anything to gain with address signs,” Commission Chair Davy Tomlinson said.
Jamieson Park improvement updates
Having $25,000 to spend on improvements to Jamieson Park this year alone, the commission had updates on how those funds were being spent.
On the day of the June 2 meeting, new grills, trash cans and a park kiosk was ordered for the park, which will all come out of that budget. The commission is still figuring out how to spend the rest of the funds.
One suggestion has been to install pit toilets to replace the port-a-potty currently near the shelter. The commission is unsure whether to put in a toilet with one stall or two. A one-stall pit toilet would cost around $13,000, plus the cost of installation. Money could be saved this year, added to next year’s budget and pay the higher cost for a two-stall building.
More detailed quotes are still being sought for each option.
Extending the village parks’ five-year plan
The current five-year plan for the village parks expires in 2022, so the commission wants to start thinking about the next one, which will extend to 2027.
Tomlinson suggested to once again work with Village Planner Mark Roffers on a new plan, as he did great work developing the current one.
Tomlinson also noted that it is important to have up-to-date five-year plans as it allows the village to apply for grants for future projects.
The commission agreed to wait to start making a new five-year plan until a new village administrator is hired. One item already suggested to appear on the next plan is to update the playground equipment at Pauquette Park. It was noted that the project was on the current five-year plan, but the commission didn’t have enough funds to begin the project yet.
Tomlinson said that it should be a top priority on the next plan as Pauquette Park is one of the top two in the village and is heavily used.