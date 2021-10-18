Recently, the Poynette National Honor Society made a significant donation to the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry.
“We love these kinds of donations,” says Ruth Ann Waugh, the coordinator of the Poynette Area Community Food Pantry Inc. “Partnering with local organizations allows others to become involved in the food pantry and provides resources for folks in our community. It’s a great win-win for everyone. Thanks to the Poynette National Honor Society and the people who donated the food for this significant donation to the Poynette Food Pantry.”
For anyone who would benefit from services provided by the Poynette Food Pantry, it is open on Tuesdays from 1–3 p.m. and on Thursdays from 5–7 p.m. at the Poynette Village Hall. Distribution continues as a drive-up service. People should drive up to the west entrance door of the Poynette Village Hall and wait for food pantry volunteers to approach your vehicle. Those seeking food are not allowed to leave their vehicles. Rather, volunteers will find out from families what items are needed and deliver them to your vehicle.
The Poynette Food Pantry has no qualification requirements, other than resources are provided to anyone living within the Poynette School District. Along with general food items, the food pantry often has basic household items available, such as dish soap, laundry soap and diapers.
For more information about the Poynette Food Pantry, please call 608-316-0563 or email poynettefoodpantry@gmail.com.