On Jan. 15, members of the Poynette-Dekorra Fire and EMS Department gathered at Whispering Pines for its annual awards banquet.
The department recognized several individuals for their efforts in 2021, as well as their overall service to the PDFD.
Mike Paukner was named Firefighter of the Year within the department, while Amber Hahn was selected as EMT of the Year.
The department also recognized members for their performance during each quarter for the EMT/EMR/Firefighter of the Quarter. The first quarter award went to Kristian Martinez, while the second quarter award went to Hahn and Paulkner. The third quarter award went to Brandon Barger and Travis Fessenden, while Fessenden also earned the award for the fourth quarter.
Milestone pins were also handed out to a dozen members. Stuart Fryk earned his 30-year pin, Carie Meyers and Scotty Phillips each earned their 25-year pins, and Bob “Sarge” Wills earned his 20-year pin. Ten-year pins were given to Joe Bauernhuber, Jeff Christian, Judy Senkowski and Jason Tobin. It was noted that Christian has been with the department for 12 years. Finally, five-year pins were awarded to Brad Buckingham, Travis Fessenden, Brittany Johnson and Desiree Heimbecker.
The Community Service Award was given to Northpoint Plaza BP.