Beginning on Monday, Nov. 30, the Poynette Area Public Library will close to the public through Friday, Dec. 11, but it will still be open for curbside service only. The library also changed its hours recently, as the business hours are now from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The building continues to be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
The change to curbside service only is due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout Columbia County and the rest of the state.
For those who need to use computers and other services, the library will allow patrons to enter the building by appointment during normal business hours. A limited number of computers are available, and the library is accepting usage for 30 minutes at a time. All those who enter the library will be required to wear a mask.
Patrons may also schedule an appointment for all printing, faxing and copying services — which will be handled through the curbside pick-up service in the back of the building.
Returns to the library may be done at any time at the book drop located on Main Street. Fines have also been temporarily suspended for all materials that are checked out of the library.
For questions or more information, call the library at 608-635-7577.
