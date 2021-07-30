Ever since their kindergarten year, members of Girl Scouts Troop 7008 in Poynette have wanted the village parks to be a little more environmentally friendly. The group has been meeting at Pauquette Park for the past few years and the girls felt that something was missing.
“We’ve had our meetings at Pauquette Park and it always drove them nuts to see cans and bottles in the garbage,” troop leader Kerri Lintl said.
So back in May, the troop — which consists of five girls — came before the Poynette Parks and Recreation Commission looking for approval to add two recycling containers within two village parks. The commission loved the idea and had no objections for the project, which earned all five girls their Community Action badge.
The two containers, which look like giant soda cans, will be placed in Pauquette Park and Valley View Park. The girls are hoping to see the most difference being made during baseball and softball games at Pauquette Park, and soccer games at Valley View Park, when plastic bottles and aluminum cans are more common among spectators. The recycling containers will also be beneficial for all those visiting the splash pad at Valley View Park.
The two recycling containers will be emptied by the Public Works Department, just like public garbage bins within the village.
The troop covered the costs of manufacturing and shipping the containers, as well as the design — which features a village logo, along with the troop number and Girl Scouts logo. In all, the two containers costs about $450.
“It’s a big chunk of their profits, but they wanted to do this,” Lintl said. “They’ve been together since kindergarten and this is something they always wanted to do.”
All five girls are at the Junior level, reserved for girls in fourth and fifth grade — all five are in fifth grade. The girls will become Cadettes in the fall (girls in sixth through eighth grade).