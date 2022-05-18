The Poynette School District Board of Education has unanimously approved an increase in substitute teacher pay in the last meeting of the academic year, with a vote on the next operational referendum set for April 2023.
Moving the operational referendum to next April would allow the district to align the referendum with the district's strategic plan for a "more three-dimensional plan," District Administrator Dr. Matthew Shappell told the board in Monday's meeting.
"Beyond a fiscal fix this could allow programmatic expansion, more support for kiddos, whatever the strategic plan indicates and we can afford," said Shappell, "with the caveat of the mill rate: our goal is to keep that mill rate the same or maybe lower."
The most recent budget gave a boost to staff pay in the district, but a loose end that required a board vote was that of substitute teacher pay, with a proposed increase in daily rate from $110 to $130, and a long-term daily rate increase from $187.50 to $205. The long-term daily rate starts after 20 days or by special arrangement.
"How often do we hit that threshold?" asked board member Jamie Pauli.
"Every time there's a baby born, so we have, I think, two this week," said Shappell, referring to teachers on maternity leave, a common application of the Federal Medical Leave Act.
The district's daily substitute compensation rate has not changed in the past 10 years, according to the district's proposal, as surrounding districts have increased their rates, making the market for substitute teachers all the more competitive.
The board unanimously approved the rate increase.
The availability of substitutes also came up in Shappell's end-of-year update, in which he mentioned the current upswing in COVID-19 infections in the area, as well as in the schools.
"It has stressed our system, but it hasn't broken it," said Shappell, going on to say that the district is planning to have a testing location open over the summer.
The board also approved staffing changes, with the hiring of an elementary school teacher, an elementary school special education teacher, and an elementary school counselor. At the same time district will be losing elementary school teacher Erin Stone as of the end of summer school and swimming lessons on August 4, and Elementary and Middle School Assistant Principal Miranda Moe, who will be leaving effective June 30 to take a position in another district.