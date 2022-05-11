If things were up to the Poynette Parks and Recreation Commission, the lighting project at Pauquette Park would continue, even as the lowest bid came in at $90,000 higher than what was originally budgeted.
Earlier this year, the Village Board agreed to pay for the lighting project, — which includes replacing the light fixtures and electrical work — while other avenues would pay for the $100,000 worth of facility improvements. A GoFundMe fundraiser page was set up by the Poynette Home Talent baseball team to raise those funds.
The budgeted amount was for $250,000, but after two bids were received, the lowest is for about $340,000 — the other was closer to $390,000.
The Village Board has the final vote on what the next course of action will be.
Commission chair Davy Tomlinson reiterated that all the light poles were tested a while back, and all failed. Some have been fixed for the short-term, but to properly fix them, it would cost about $3,000-$4,000 per pole. The electrical issues were a main reason to replace everything.
“If the village backs out, it makes continuing to raise the other funds tough,” Tomlinson said.
The Home Talent team already had $25,000 set aside and have been fundraising the rest — the total on GoFundMe was up to $21,563 as of May 9. Hometown Bank will match funds up to $35,000.
It’s now the Village Board’s decision on whether or not to continue with the light project for the higher cost. If the Board votes no, then Tomlinson said lights might have to be taken down.
“If they decide to keep on with things, it would be silly to wait,” Tomlinson said, noting that costs will most likely continue to increase. “If the lights are taken away, I’m afraid of what else goes away (later on).”
It was noted that the light fixtures could be put up for auction, but Tomlinson said that it would still cost money to have them taken off the poles.
“If it’s between the option of taking the lights away or replacing them, then I say replace them,” commissioner Tony Belay said.
The Commission will recommend to the Board to continue as planned with the overall project. The Village Board will discuss the topic at its May 23 meeting.
Possible storage shed for PAGA
The Poynette Area Garden Association addressed the Commission to see if it would allow the organization to build some kind of storage shelter near the community garden to store all of its equipment in one place.
The Commission was very supportive of the idea, but would need to know the dimension of the storage unit. The PAGA will do research and bring its ideas back to members of the commission before its next meeting.
Tomlinson said things are limited to that area, as Veterans Memorial Park, and the surrounding area, sits in a floodplain, and noted that a potential storage unit could not have a concrete floor.
Jamieson Park mound survey
State archaeologist James Skibo, and Amy Rosebrough — along with local environmentalists and historians Lynn Hansen and Terry Thompson, and others — recently visited Jamieson Park to determine the makeup of the hills and mounds within the area.
It was previously suggested that some hills and mounds within the park are effigy mounds — or Native American burial sites.
After touring the grounds, Skibo and Rosebrough found no evidence of the mounds being burial grounds, according to Village Administrator Craig Malin. The hills and mounds lacked certain surface features to be classified as such.
Library story walk project
Recreation and Community Engagement Director Shamus O’Reilly noted that the Poynette Library was interested in a more permanent Storywalk within the community, as its temporary one in Pauquette Park during the COVID pandemic seemed to be well-received.
The Commission was supportive of the idea, but had no preference toward a permanent location.
The library has a grant to make purchases for more permanent stanchions to hold the pages of books, and will start that process. The stories would change on a consistent basis.
O’Reilly said a more permanent Storywalk could encourage people to walk parts of the trails that they wouldn’t have normally walked before.