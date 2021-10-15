The changes in elevation in certain spots at Jamieson Park could be conical — dome-shaped — mounds. It is also uncertain what exactly lies beneath those areas.
With Jamieson Park seeing many improvements over the recent years, resident Lynn Hansen wanted the Parks and Recreation Commission to understand what is beneath the surface before any future work is done.
Hansen wrote a letter directed at the Commission. Hansen has a background working with conical mounds as he was a Private Lands Specialist for the Wisconsin DNR in the five-county area around Horicon, which includes Columbia County.
Through his own research, Hansen believes that some of the area in Jamieson Park could be historical Native American burial sites. He noted that the remains of Glory in the Morning, the Winnebago (Ho-Chunk) wife of French fur-trader DeCarrie, are thought to be located on high ground near the Wisconsin River and the old village of Dekorra. Hansen went on to say that marked graves were confirmed by the Historic Preservation Office of the Ho-Chunk Nation using ground-penetrating radar.
Hansen said there were about a dozen possible conical mounds within the boundaries of Jamieson Park. He field-checked six of them and all have the appearance of prehistoric conical mounds. The whole area around the memorial rock for Arthur Jamieson is surrounded by mounds as well.
He concluded his letter by saying that all burial sites within the state, whether marked or not, and whoever is buried, are protected by state law.
All the mounds from centuries ago may not be as visible to the naked eye simply because of the passing of time. Local historian Terry Thompson noted that certain mounds can decrease from their original 2-12 foot tall range because the ground is so sandy — especially in the Poynette area. It leads to things in the ground eroding quicker over the last few hundred years.
Hansen suggests the village contact the state archaeologist to come out and survey the area to confirm what is causing the mounds — the services would be free of charge, unless handed to a consultant. If the features in Jamieson Park are burial grounds of any sort, Hansen said they need to be reported to the state so they can be protected.
Hansen and Thompson simply wanted the Commission to be aware of the different possibilities that are causing the changes in elevation as improvements in the park continue. Hansen said the plans might entail simply not disturbing the mounds, or possibly putting up signs if it turns out to be burial site.
Chair Davy Tomlinson and the rest of the Commissioners were all in agreement.
Commission approves rec provider status for resident
Kay Dewaide, a 40-year resident of Poynette, submitted a letter to the Commission seeking a status of recreation provider for her youth program called ArtSpeak.
Dewaide said that the program, for 9-16 year olds, will provide “an opportunity for self-expression through art-making.” She developed the program while working as a family advocate for a Madison nonprofit. Dewaide said the mission of ArtSpeak is “to provide a unique opportunity for individual and groups to experience art-making in a safe and nurturing environment. Making art provides self-confidence and self-expression, as well as skill-building competencies in various art mediums.”
She said it will serve as another avenue for youth activities for those not interested in sports.
The program will be offered Thursdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in Village Hall. The program will have a 10-person limit. The program will start Oct. 28 with an autumn mandala project, followed by Nov. 4 (give them a hand) and Nov. 11 (inside/outside personality).