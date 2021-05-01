The Poynette Area Public Library is near the conclusion of its strategic planning survey, which ends May 15.
The library staff is asking that if you have not filled out a survey, to please do so. All opinions are valued in order to make the library a more enjoyable place for everybody in the community.
Surveys are available online at www.poynettelibrary.com or you can stop by the library in person to pick one up.
After the library has collected all its survey results, two public meetings will be held to help staff better understand what the community wants out of the library, and how to use the $3,000 national grant it recently received.
The meetings will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 and 1 p.m., Thursday, June 10. The library asks that you RSVP if you are interested.
Artists needed
In collaboration with the PAD Food Pantry, the library will have blank bags available for interested artists to decorate. The bags will be used to distribute ingredients for a child’s birthday cake. Finished bags can be returned to the library.
Floral Take and Makes
Register at www.poynettelibrary.com for a cheerful Floral Take and Make kit — available May 5-7 — which includes everything to make a floral creation that is a perfect gift for Mother’s Day or any other occasion. All kits include a pot, soil, stencils, markers and a live plant. The plants were purchased in cooperation with The Green Stem Florals and Gifts. One kit per family.
Book Sale
The library will hold a book sale on Saturday, May 15 as a tent will be set up outside the Main Street entrance. Proceeds of the sale will be donated to the Friends of the Library to enhance the outdoor area behind the building.
Summer Reading Program
The program open to everyonee will run from June 1-July 31. It will include a kid’s treasure box, in-person storytimes (registration required), five diverse and virtual programs for adults, and a community scavenger hunt in July.
Ancestry.com available
The genealogy site ancestry.com will be available via remote access from the library’s website through June 30.
Internet Safety Program
An officer from the Poynette Police Department will present internet safety tips to the public. Everyone is invited to this informative program about protecting your privacy while surfing the internet, playing video games or using social media. Contact the library to register.
For questions are more information, you can contact the library at 608-635-7577 or at poylib@poynettelibrary.com.
