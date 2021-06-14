The Village of Poynette began flushing its water mains on Monday, June 14, and will continue to do so through Friday, June 25. The flushings are for regular maintenance by the Poynette Water Utility.
Public Works Director Scott Gorman warns residents that discolored water could be drawn into homes if water is used while an area main is being flushed. For that reason, he asks residents to refrain from water use during that time if possible.
If water in your home is discolored, it can be cleared by opening the cold-water tap on your faucet to full flow for a short period of time after the flushing has been completed.
For more information about when flushing will occur in your immediate area, contact Gorman at 608-635-2122 Ext. 221.