The Poynette Area Public Library will be hosting to upcoming virtual events. The first is on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m., in which actress Laura Keyes will share the story of Mary Todd Lincoln in an entertaining and educational program entitled “Mrs. Lincoln Live.”
The second virtual event is March 2 at 5 p.m. where author Celia Rees will hold a discussion. Registration is required for this event also. To register, click the links on the library’s website.
Valentine’s Day
From Feb. 8-12, the library will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with Valentine Take and Make bags. Children may either visit the library or request curbside service to receive a Valentine gift bag that includes craft projects, bookmarks and snacks.
Bingo
The library invites to to play Bingo via email. Register and pick up your unique Bingo card at the library by noon on Friday, Feb. 19, then beginning on Monday, Feb. 22 a play will be emailed to you between 9 a.m.-noon. The first player to verify a completed line diagonally, vertically or horizontally will win $25 toward the purchase of book or games of their choice.
Other news
Tax forms are available at the library. The Wisconsin (state) forms available are — Form 1 (with instruction book) and Homestead Credit (with instruction book). The library also has 1040 and 1040SR forms and instructions for the federal level. The library will also print any other needed tax forms free of charge.
From now through March 15, Gov. Tony Evers’ Task Force on Broadband Access has initiated a survey so that targeted improvement can be made in places were internet speeds and performances are poor. The survey is simple and doesn’t take long to complete. If you’d like to participate in the survey, go to www.poynettelibrary.com.
For more information on any topic, call 608-635-7577 or go to www.poynettelibrary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.