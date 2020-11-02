At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Poynette School Board approved the 2020-21 budget and the final tax levy, which is set at a total of $7,627,034, a slight increase from the 2019-20 year ($7,504,750).
The levy has increased every year since after the 2015-16 school year.
However, the mill rate decreases this year from 9.92% — the amount in 2019-20 — to 9.65%. The total property value with the district was estimated at $790,447,586 — more than $34,000,000 than what was estimated for the 2019-20 year. Property values in the district have increased since the 2015-16 school year.
By comparison, the Lodi School District recently approved a mill rate of a little more than 11%, and has held stable for the last three years.
For Poynette, the highest that the mill rate has been in recent years was in 2013-14, when it was 10.44%, meaning $1,044 was paid in taxes per $100,000 valued on a home. For the 2020-21 year, $965 will be paid per $100,000 of property value. The lowest the mill rate has been recently was 8.74% in the 2016-17 year. It was also below 9% in 2018-19 (8.94%).
In other news, it was noted that the district had a slight decrease in enrollment for the 2020-21 year. It’s a trend that follows the entire state, as overall numbers in Wisconsin are at a 3% decrease, District Administrator Matt Shappell noted.
When asked of the decrease in the district, Shappell said it’s for numerous reasons including families sending children to private schools or homeschooling their kids during the pandemic, but it could also just be a down year in the normal turnover of students from year to year.
COVID-19 update within district
Per a Columbia County Health Department report, in the first 14 days of October, the county had 222 more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 than in the entire month of September. Columbia County Health Department has reached a crucial point in the pandemic, the report said, and it is now using the state health department’s standard for tracing.
The district does most of its own contact tracing.
Evidence indicates that the district hasn’t had any internal spread of the virus within its buildings, but are still affected by the very high rate of community spread. The district has been able to delay implementing its gating protocols because mitigation strategies appear to be working. However, if the positivity rate does not decrease, it anticipates an expansion of remote learning.
But that doesn’t mean that problems don’t already exist. A challenge of the district is that even without a positive test by staff members, they may still need to quarantine for days or weeks because of an outside exposure. In a brief report, Shappell said that the district could run out of educators that would enable it to continue its current model of instruction, and everything depends on the various situations.
Construction updates
The district anticipates being complete with all scheduled Findorff/PRA projects by the end of February. The Kerr Gym renovation at the high school is well underway, with bleacher installation planned for January.
Also, as part of the building maintenance plan, the following projects are being done — addressing the drainage between the softball and JV baseball diamonds, pool vessel repair and maintenance, pool wall tile replacement, replacing football goalposts, replacing/repairing soffit at PHS, a plow for the maintenance truck, and replacing PHS school sign along Highway 51. Replacing the sign is estimated to cost around $61,000, and the district has received $14,000 for that project over the last several years.
Donations to the district
The school board approved four donations to the district at the Oct. 27 meeting.
An anonymous $500 donation was given to help students with low school lunch counts. A $2,300 donation from the P.A.D. Parent Club was given for the installation of scoreboards in the middle school gym. A saxophone and clarinet were donated to the middle school’s Instrumental Music Program by Richard Kreger, and a donation of high visibility coats and rain gear for the school crossing guards was given by Kim Sopha.
