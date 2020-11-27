The 2020-2021 school year has been anything but normal. All school staff are providing extra time and energy to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible.
To show appreciation for the extra steps taken by the staff at the Poynette schools, the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack Program partnered with Chris & Lori’s Bakehouse in Poynette, to provide a small treat to school staff.
“The Bakehouse provided two M&M cookies in individual packaging for all 158 staff members. Blessings volunteers delivered them to each of the three school buildings,” said Dianne Vielhuber, coordinator of the Poynette Blessings in a Backpack Program. “The Bakehouse’s very generous donation made this program special for everyone involved.”
The cookies were delivered on a Thursday. Later that evening, many school staff members reached out to The Bakehouse owners, Chris and Lori Robson, to express their thanks for the wonderful cookies.
“It truly is the little things we can do for each other that makes a difference right now,” Vielhuber said. “We appreciate the cookie donation and being able to simply say ‘Thank you’ to school staff for all of their hard work.”
