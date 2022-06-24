A Poynette woman is being charged with felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a ninth offense after a hit-and-run on Interstate-90/94.
Laura Parrish, 58, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon via video from Sauk County Jail, charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a ninth offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration as a ninth offense, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, and operating a vehicle with a revoked license.
The charges stem from a vehicle crash on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County near the Town of Fairfield on June 21, just after 5 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officers were dispatched to a reported collision involving a white sedan and a semi, according to the criminal complaint.
Troopers reported that as traffic was backing up behind the crash, a woman in a white dress with black hair had allegedly fled the scene and was hitchhiking. At the scene, according to officers, it appeared that the sedan had t-boned a tractor trailer and was partially beneath the trailer.
After the woman, identified as Parrish, was taken into custody, officers reported finding a half-full 375 ml bottle of Mr. Boston vodka in her purse.
When an officer asked Parrish where she was coming from at the time, she reportedly responded: "It doesn't matter."
In response to questions from an officer about how much she had to drink, she reportedly answered what was in the bottle in her purse, most recently about 20 minutes earlier. "Can you please just take me to jail," officers reported her saying.
According to court documents, Parrish has eight prior convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated causing injury. The earliest of the incidents was in November 1989, then in 1993, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003, and 2012. The 2012 conviction resulted in a sentence of four years in prison and four years extended supervision.
In court on Thursday Parrish, who defense attorney Leonie Dolch pointed out was also in custody on a probation hold, was ordered to also be held on $1,500 cash bond. Parrish is scheduled to next appear in court for an Aug. 26 return hearing.