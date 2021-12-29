Here are some of the events happening at the Poynette Area Public Library for the month of January. For a full list of events, visit the library’s website at www.poynettelibrary.com and click on the “Calendar” tab.
Thursday, Dec. 30: Come join Popcorn and a Movie at the library, as it will show the animated film of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8: Emily Wright, PCC, will present her stress relief techniques during a 30-minute session beginning at 10 a.m. All necessary materials will be provided. The program will be offered again on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Thursday, Jan. 13: In a once-a-month program series that began in November 2021, the library holds a question-and-answer session on technology. January’s them is Google Docs, so bring your questions about online word processing to the library at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13: At Craft Night, those in attendance for the 6 p.m. session will be making barnboard picture holders. The event will be led by local artists and is for anyone that is aged 16 and older. All materials will be provided and you must register for the event by calling the library at 608-635-7577.
Preschool Storytime: The library is beginning its weekly program in 2022, with the first session being at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The event will repeat every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. through May 3. Preschool Storytime is for children aged 2-5 and their caretakers. Storytime includes read-aloud stories, songs, letter sounds, movements and art. Infant siblings are welcome with an adult. Registration is not required.
Saturday, Jan. 15: The Friends of the Library are hosting a Family Card Making event from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event will focus on making Valentine’s Day cards for local seniors and those at the Madison VA Hospital. Families are encourage to join the fun.