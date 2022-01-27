The Poynette School District plans to pay about $1 million toward its defeasance debt next month, as it was noted at the School Board meeting on Jan. 17.
According to the district, the extra payment will have zero impact on the mill rate this year. A formal resolution for the payment will come at the Board’s meeting in February.
By defeasing the nearly $1 million, the district not only pays down the principal of its debt, but according to its consultants at Baird financial, it’s estimated to also save the district around $437,000 in accrued interest.
“I greatly appreciate the efforts by all and we should be proud of what has been done from a fiscal standpoint over the last 10 years,” School Board President Jeff Noble said.
Policy changes given final approval
The Board also approved a change to the graduation requirements at Poynette High School. Currently, and added value designation has been added to the GPA of students per honor course taken. The “bump up” in GPA is 0.04 per course. However, most higher-level institutions don’t factor in that added GPA, and just look at overall course load. The Class of 2025 will be the last grade at PHS to receive these “bumps” in GPA.
Certain courses through MATC, JEDI and UW aren’t eligible for the “bump” either, thus the district proposing to get rid of the practice.
According to Shappell, the value added points were instituted decades ago, but they no longer are an accurate representation of the levels of rigor within the PHS curriculum.
Also in the policy approvals, there were additions and changes made to 33 district policies or bylaws, four were deleted because of outdated material and two new policies were added.
The district added Policy 5500.01, regarding conduct in a virtual classroom. According to the district, “the new policy has been developed in an effort to assist districts with issues related to student conduct that may have risen over the past year and a half of virtual instruction. Many districts may choose to continue to offer virtual instruction as an option to students. This policy may assist in establishing appropriate rules and controls for that environment.”
An addition within Policy 6152 — student fines, fees and charges — was also made. The initial policy was revised in accordance with the McKinney-Vento Act, and how student’s should not be denied participation in any educational opportunity due to inability to pay certain fees. The addition of Policy 6512.01 adds a waiver to fees for homeless children and youth, “including barriers to enrollment and retention due to outstanding fees, or fines, or absences.” The new policy addresses the provisions in the McKinney-Vento Act and provides eligibility standards for the waiver of fees or fines assessed and notification requirements.
All district policies are available for viewing by going under the “District” tab on the school district’s website, then by clicking “Board of Education Policies and Procedures.”
District personnel news
More staff compensation will be coming before the Board this year. Currently, the daily rate for a short-term substitute teacher is $110. For a long-term substitute (when they reach their 21st day or other unique circumstances), the daily rate is $187.50. The Poynette schools, like many districts statewide, are struggling to find, and retain, substitute teachers.
“I’d recommend we increase that as an incentive for more people to become substitute teachers,” Shappell said.
Shappell referenced raised incentives in other positions — specifically custodial — which currently start at $15.15 per hour with no prior experience. That rate has increased since 2019, when the starting rate was about $13 per hour.
The district offered four positions of employment since the December meeting. Rhonda Johnson is working in food service, Martin Cisneros is the seventh grade basketball coach, Lexi Stark as the middle school Forensics coach, and Rachel Moe as the middle school Forensics assistant coach.
The district is still looking to hire two full-time custodians, a building and grounds staff member, and a head coach for the high school track team.
Finally, the district believes there is a qualified internal candidate to replace Matt Shappell as district administrator beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The application period was closed to internal candidates on Jan. 15, and the Board agreed to have an interview session on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m., where finalists could potentially be selected. It is also possible for the person taking over as administrator to be named at the February School Board meeting “if all things go well,” according to Shappell.