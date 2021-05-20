A potential outburst by those in the audience at the Poynette School Board meeting on May 17 at Poynette Middle School was averted. Parents were prepared to speak during the community forum portion about several topics, including the district’s mask mandate and things related to the incident on May 11 that resulted in a high school teacher being put on administrative leave due to her actions toward a student.
Nearly a dozen parents spoke in front of the board members, but several were almost never given the chance. Prior to the meeting, President Jeff Noble told the audience that those not wearing masks would be asked to leave, as they were not following district policies.
Parents outraged by the statement wondered about the legality of such claim. Mike Julka, attorney for the school district, happened to be in the audience, as he was to give a presentation to the board following the community forum. Julka weighed in and said that the board could ask people to leave for not following district policy. He added that exceptions for not wearing masks include health reasons and religious beliefs, to which all of those not masked made claim it was their religious belief to not be wearing one.
Before things seemingly got out of hand, Noble made the executive decision to allow the meeting to continue regardless of mask wearing because he wanted to avoid “an ugly scene.”
“Others up here may disagree with me, but I will allow this meeting to continue. But I ask that you be respectful,” Noble said.
Noble also wanted to make sure that all those in attendance had their voices heard, which is the purpose of the community forum.
District-wide mask mandate
Several parents voiced their displeasure that the district is still requiring masks in school buildings. One parent spoke of the low COVID-19 numbers that continue to be seen within Columbia County, saying that things are “at the end of the line,” the virus is “a thing of the past,” and that masks “need to go away.” She added that many kids are choosing to stay in virtual learning because they don’t want to wear masks at school.
Another parent had concerns with the district being “conductors of a runaway train (COVID-19).” She added that at first, masks were to keep kids safe, but many places have since ended their mandates, so now the train in Poynette needs to be controlled. Also, she said that with cohorts in schools, it has led to bullying and mask-shaming.
One parent brought up the idea that masks should now be optional for students and referenced that the Cedar Grove-Belgium district is one that recently went that route. He’s also a youth soccer coach in the village and wanted the mandate to end for sports, especially those outside. A fellow parent agreed with the optional choice due to the low transmission rate in the county.
A recent report states nearly 50 public school districts across the state have eliminated masks requirements for the remainder of the year or plan to do so for the summer sessions — most of which are in southeastern Wisconsin.
One parent understood why the mask mandate began in the first place, but also said that the 2021-22 year needs to begin like 2019-20 did, before COVID-19. “I get why we instituted it, but it needs to end,” he said.
Another parent said that the district needs to continue to change, evolve and move forward and eliminate masks. “You’re punishing everyone else to benefit the few,” he said of the mandate.
During the COVID-19 and Return to Learn updates portion of the meeting, by which time almost all of the parents had left, Shappell addressed some issues. He said that the good news for the county is that more than 25% of those aged 16-18 are now vaccinated, and the FDA recently approved vaccines for those as young as 12.
“The CDC suggests that masks remain through the remainder of the year, though, plus summer,” Shappell said. “Masks could be optional for the 2021-22 year.” He added that he doesn’t see the district changing its mask policy in schools before the end of the year.
He added that just hours before the meeting began, the Capitol Conference changed its mask mandate and would nearly eliminate the need for masks for athletes in outdoor sports for the rest of the seasons. That change went into effect May 20 and Shappell feels things “will trickle down” because Poynette has always followed conference guidelines.
Noble then addressed an earlier concern from the community forum about masks being on supply lists for the 2021-22 school year. He said that just because they are listed, “it’s not indicative of what’s to happen.” Even if masks are optional at that point, the district still needs to make them available for those who choose to have their children wear one.
May 11 incident
Some of the same parents also voiced concerns of the May 11 incident between a teacher and student that resulted in the teacher being put on administrative leave.
One parent wondered how other teachers act when they think that no one is watching. She said that four other teachers have acted in similar ways to the teacher on leave toward her son when he offered an opinion that differed from them. Another parent felt that kids were not able to speak their own opinions in school.
There was a parent who thought that the teacher, who has taught for “20-something years” should just retire, “and that would be the end of it.”
Other topics
One parent was also concerned with graduation. With less than two weeks until the big day, she said there were no plans for students, as the senior class advisor was just put on administrative leave. The only known thing was that it would be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 on the football field.
Finally, one resident, who was allowed to speak later in the meeting due to confusion of the meeting schedule (the meeting was changed to 6 p.m. to adjust for Julka’s presentation), spoke in full support of the board. “You are the leaders of this district and you are incredible,” he said. He added the board’s first job is to represent the district, “and after a tough night, you deserve some applause.”