Matt Shappell, who has been the District Administrator for the Poynette schools since July 2012, recently announced his plans to retire at the end of 2022.
The Poynette School Board acknowledged and accepted Shappell’s resignation during the closed session portion of its meeting on Dec. 20, according to a district news release, which was also sent to the families of district students. Shappell’s last day as District Administrator will be Dec. 31.
“I’m proud of how much the district has accomplished in the last decade, but the work is never done,” Shappell said in the news release. “I’m honored to be part of a great team working hard for kids every day.”
The Board will initially open the position to internal candidates, as it feels confident that a replacement can be found within the district.
“We believe we have an excellent pool of candidates who currently work with us,” Poynette School Board President Jeff Noble said in the news release. “We have qualified candidates on our staff and I’m confident that our next leader is already here. That person will share the vision of continual improvement and the ability to plan for the future.”
Application letters and résumés from internal district staff will be accepted by the School Board until Saturday, Jan. 15. The Board hopes to make a final selection in the next few months.
“One of the most important decisions a Board can make is choosing a Superintendent,” Noble said. “By sharing his plans early, Matt has provided us with a great timeline. We can thoughtfully fill both our Superintendent position and other positions that may open as a result.”
Also, hiring from within the district will allow the incoming administrator to both learn from Shappell, and train a replacement. The selected candidate will be given specific leadership duties and responsibilities related to the Superintendent position from July 1-Dec. 31, and will officially start as Superintendent on Jan. 1, 2023.