All three buildings within the Poynette School District executed their Active Shooter Safety Drill (Lock Down Drill) in mid-to-late October. The middle and high schools conducted the drill on Oct. 18, while the elementary school had its drill on Oct. 28.
The reports were submitted to the School Board for its Nov. 15 meeting.
Because of the proximity to each building, the middle and high schools each began their drill at 8:30 a.m. with a message over the loud speakers: “We are now implementing a lock down drill at this time. Teachers, lock your doors and keep students in your room until further notice. Students and staff should go into the nearest classroom or office. Ignore all alarms and bells unless advised otherwise.”
The message was repeated over the intercom. During the drill, hallways were checked by the principals and associate principals of each school. Then-Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher assisted at the high school, while then-Lieutenant Adam Rogge assisted the middle school.
The drill on Oct. 28 at the elementary school operated the same way. Messages were sent home to families regarding the drill as to not alarm anyone.
PHS Principal Mark Hoernke and Associate Principal Melissa Paynter noted that they are confident in the students and staff should the drill become a reality. About 300 students and 30 staff members participated in the drill. It was noted that only five students were seen behind locked doors, and the school remained silent through the entirety of the drill.
An area of focus noted for PHS was that while all classroom and office doors were locked, the hallway doors remained open. It was felt that locking those additional doors may increase the overall security of the building.
At the middle school, an “emergency” button was used to close all the fire doors in the building. The system worked properly for the drill and it was noted that it provided another layer of protection.
A couple of classrooms needed to adjust their plan, which was addressed, and administration will continue to explore alternative options to “just staying in the room.” The district uses the term “flexible response” and staff can decide based on the current set of facts and choose among a number of options.
At the elementary school, it was noted that 323 students and 76 staff participated. Since PES is the newest of the three buildings, all enjoyed talking about the many options and new features the school has to offer. Teachers were also able to talk at an age-appropriate level with students and make the drill more of a learning experience instead of a scary one. Like at PMS, the “emergency” button worked well at PES.
At PES, a door to the health room was not closed. In the school’s initial plan, as no one was identified as responsible for doing so, but have since found a solution. Also like at PMS, the elementary school will also explore alternative options.
Job descriptions, hires and openings in the district
District Administrator Matt Shappell said necessary upgrades were made to the open maintenance position because he felt it was “a little long in tooth.” Clarifications were also made to that and the custodial opening.
Shappell also noted that those two areas will be short staffed for the time being. Further internal updates could be made.
“We have no problem retaining people, but our starting wages have trouble attracting people,” Shappell said. “We struggle with some hourly positions with the starting wage.”
Currently, the district has three openings — a buildings and grounds position (maintenance) and two custodians. Dan Gorman, the current maintenance worker, will be retiring on Dec. 31 after 26 years in the district.
Other personnel changes are that Kevin Digman and Joel Ferkovich were each named Winter Athletic Events Co-Coordinators, and Jean Markgraf was hired as a food service worker. Charlotte Reddeman stepped down as track head coach, as did Jacob LaBlanc from his assistant wrestling coach role.
Other news
— The Board approved an overnight trip for the high school wrestling team to compete at a tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Dec. 27-28. The tournament will run late into the night on Monday, Dec. 27, and begin early the next morning. Fourteen wrestlers will make the trip, along with three coaches/chaperones. The team will take school district vans, with the cost of the six hotel rooms to be about $500.
— The district received a $900 donation from Tom Mackey to be used for travel gear for the girls basketball team.