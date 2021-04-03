The Poynette School District has been following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) statistics and guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic to help aide them in deciding which instructional model its three schools should be in.
To begin the year, the elementary and middle school were able to start in the four days a week in-person model, even as the CDC recommended that students maintain six feet of distance in classrooms. The COVID-19 positivity rate within the county and district were also taken into account.
The high school could not accommodate the distancing requirements for the full building, and have been in a hybrid model since September.
Recently, the CDC lessened the social distance to three feet, meaning that PHS could join its two counterparts in the district as having students in the classroom four days a week. Transitions within the middle and high school will begin Monday, April 12.
District Administrator Matt Shappell sent a letter to all parents and guardians informing them of the transition.
“This is not the year any of us expected — and it is not a year most of us would like to repeat,” Shappell wrote to begin his letter. “However, it seems there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we are excited at what the next few months will bring for our students and staff.”
The district will now make a few changes to its Return to Learn Plan. Along with lessening the distance, the CDC is in favor of students returning if there is not “high” community transmission, there is a low (under 5%) positive test return, and there is strict adherence to mitigation measures including required face coverings, increased air quality/ventilation, frequent cleaning of regularly touched surfaces, and proper hand washes. The district has those mitigation measures in place.
“Families that wish to continue utilizing the virtual learning option will not be affected by the changes at this time,” Shappell reassured families.
The biggest changes are at the high school, with all students having the option to return to the classroom. From April 12-16, that time will be reserved for state and national testing. It will utilize a one-time only schedule that will only be shared by building administrators. Then, beginning Monday, April 19, students will start the transition to four days a week of in-person instruction.
“Although this is one step closer to ‘normal,’ there are still a few considerations we have to make for ongoing safety,” Shappell wrote.
At PHS, lockers will not be used by any student and passing time between classes will be limited — students are encouraged to use the restrooms during their individual class periods. Lunch will be provided in classrooms and other areas as the cafeteria will not be used. Students may also be asked to help sanitize their desk areas when they enter/leave a classroom to prepare for the next students. Cohorts will be disbanded and the three feet of distancing will be maintained.
At the middle school, cohorts will now be modified with the lessening distance requirements. Also, according to Shappell, teachers for the most part will move between classrooms to provide more in-person instruction.
There will also be a few changes at the elementary school. Cohorts will mix more while on the playground, and some classes may now visit certain areas for art, music and other special classes.
All current mitigation measures will remain in place at all three schools. Busing restrictions will be slightly relaxed to allow for more capacity per bus.
Students will attend classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will remain a virtual day for all students at all levels.
“We are cautiously optimistic, but it will take diligence and effort from everyone to support this transition,” Shappell said.
He added that the instructional model could regress into a more restrictive mode if any or all of the following occurs:
— The county-wide community spread trends to the “high” level, as measured by the seven-day burden rate provided by the CDC; — The percentage of positive tests, as measured by the CDC, consistently exceeds 5%; or — The district sees increased internal transmission. “Compliance and cooperation are the keys to our success. Face coverings will continue to be required throughout the year and summer school. We rely on accurate and timely communication of symptoms and potential close contact situations. That will not change,” Shappell’s letter concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.