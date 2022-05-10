The results are in.
The Poynette Parks and Recreation Commission recently opened a survey to residents asking for input as it drafts up its upcoming five-year parks and open space plan. The plan will go into effect in March 2023 as the 2018 plan expires.
The survey asked residents how often they use the parks and what features, and what improvements they would like to see and if they would support the village spending money to do so. Village Planner Mark Roffers is leading the Commission in drafting up the plan. He was at the May 4 meeting to go over the results.
There were 246 responses — about 22% of Poynette’s households — with most respondents being between the ages of 30-49 (55%) and having at least one child under the age of 13 (59%). Three-fourths of respondents have lived in Poynette for at least five years. One-third of respondents had no children at home.
Nearly 40% of responses indicated someone in their household visiting the village parks once or twice per week, with once or twice a month being the next popular response (24%). Fifteen percent of responses visited parks daily, while a little more than 3% never visiting village parks. The features most used throughout all parks were — recreational paths and trails (80%), restrooms (66%), playground equipment (58%), splash pad (55%), and picnic shelters/pavilions (52%). Only 29% said they used the dog park at Jamison Park, while 28% percent used the fishing areas, and 31% used the ice skating rink in winter.
Of the 20 items listed as potential improvements, the most support was given to — more walking paths/trails (82%), a food truck pavilion with central picnic area (72%), more and better playgrounds for school-aged children (72%), more bicycling/skating paths (68%) and more restroom facilities in parks (68%).
“I’m not surprised by the amount of support for the trails,” Commission chair Davy Tomlinson said. “Going west (toward Jamieson) with the trails is still No. 1, and the results of the survey show it.”
Recreation and Community Engagement Director Shamus O’Reilly added that a partnership could be formed between the village and DNR on the trail systems. In that scenario, the village trails and DNR trails would not be directly linked, but there could be easy access from one to the other.
It was noted that it would be hard to extend trails to the east side of the village because of the railroads tracks. It’s also still an objective to get a trail system that extends out to the MacKenzie Environmental Center.
A big holdup in the village’s main option to expand the trail system is the ongoing effort to purchase the Sportsmen’s Club property adjacent to Jamieson Park. If the village were to acquire that land, it would make expanding the trail system to and from the park much easier, as many people indicated they don’t visit that park because it cannot be accessed on foot.
“We’ve always wanted to connect all the parks somehow,” commission Tony Belay said.
The Commission agreed that expanding the trail system has always been the No. 1 priority, and the 2023 plan should keep it as such.
Also receiving a majority of support among respondents were — a fitness/exercise course (59%), more and better playgrounds for pre-school children (56%), more or refurbished basketball courts (56%), music/performance amphitheater (55%), picnic shelters in more parks (54%), and accessible fishing pier/deck along Rowan Creek (51%).
The potential improvements with the most opposition were — racing area for drones (46%, with 12% supporting), BMX course/skate park (33%, with 33% supporting), and art/sculpture installation or historical markers (26%, with 33% supporting).
The BMX course has been part of the discussion for 10 years, as it was in the 2012 plan.
One question asked how residents felt about four potential bigger projects over the next five years. The first was about the continuation to revitalize Jamieson Park. Out of 197 responses, 31% support it and would pay more taxes for it, 43% support it, but would not pay extra taxes, 16% had no opinion, and 10% would not support it.
The next asked about revitalizing Old Settlers Park with new recreational equipment, playgrounds, basketball court or sledding hill. There were 34% who support it and would pay more taxes, 37% who support, but would not pay taxes, 18% had no opinion, and 10% would not support it.
Roffers eluded to possibly of putting some focus on Old Settlers Park for the next plan.
“There is one playground south of Rowan Creek (Old Settlers), with five north of the creek,” Roffers said.
Another question was about extending the Rowan Creek trail system to the west (Jamison Park) or east (middle/high school). There were 48% who would support and pay taxes, 28% would support but not pay taxes, 24% had no opinion, and 5% would not support it.
Roffers noted that the DNR is also conducting a timber management project in the Rowan Creek Fishery areas for the next three years.
Finally, residents were asked about their support level to building a permanent ice skating facility, including separate areas for hockey and free skating, with a warming shelter. This question was the most-even in responses. There were 26% who would support it and pay taxes, 28% would support but not pay taxes, 24% had no opinion, and 23% would not support it.
Residents were also asked what kinds of recreational programming they would like to have in Poynette, in addition to what is currently offered by the school district. The top response was Movies in the Park (53%), outdoor activities in winter (49%), nature walks and interpretation (46%), and a community fun-run or walk (45%). Performing arts programs (30%) and activities that target senior citizens (29%) were also responses.
As a final part of the survey, residents were asked open-ended questions about potential improvements. The most common responses were to add or refurbish basketball courts, extend the trails outside of the Rowan Creek area, and provide new or refurbished playground equipment in the parks.
Tomlinson noted that fixing the current equipment was one of the top priorities in the 2018 plan, but the focus went elsewhere. He wondered if fixing the equipment should be the top priority this time around.
“It’s either maintain things or add, we can’t do both,” Tomlinson said, adding he was in favor of replacing all equipment at Pauquette.
Other points of discussion:
— The Commission still would like to have a trail connection along Old Setters Trail, but years ago, it faced much backlash to that idea, as the dozens of residents in the small neighborhood did not want people coming through the area. It could still remain an option for the future. “That’s just a great connector,” Tomlinson said of using Old Settlers Trail.
— O’Reilly said that the playground equipment that the village bought from the school district a few years ago is not feasible for use. He mentioned that it could be repurposed for apparatuses at the dog park.
— The survey also indicated that residents wanted basketball courts and/or tennis/pickleball courts. The Commission does have a few options if the proceed with that idea.
Now, Roffers and his team will make an initial draft of the next five-year plan over the next two months and then brings it to the Commission to continue the process.