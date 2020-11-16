Poynette High School recently announced its first term honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year. These students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade and achievement:
4.0 GPA — Seniors: Matthew Bartz, Ethan Buss, Katelyn Chadwick, Peyton Gest, Adam Hehl, Quinn Johnson, Ella Kellett, Kyle Koss, Emily Mankowski, Madelyn McGlynn, Hannah McNicol, Ezekiel Miner, Jalynn Morter, Riley Radewan, Megan Reddeman, Leah Riddle, Paige Thays, Sydney Tobin, Abigail Walsh, Harley Walters, Nina Weichmann; Juniors: Gracie Bergeman, Gemma Buss, Aubrey Chalgren, Carter Hansen, Leah Hutchinson, Tucker Johnson, Abigail Klink, Austin Kruger, Michael Leiterman, Ashia Meister, Madeline Morton, Clayton Nehls, Hope Ninmann, Kennedy Pafford, Grace Plummer, Olivia Radewan, Jessa Riedasch, Kyla Thays, Garrett Thurston, Logan Wagner, Renee Wajnert, Brady Wentz, Rachel Yelk; Sophomores: Elizabeth Endres, Anneliese Graeme, Grace Hutchinson, Emma McGlynn, Felicia Ritzke, Bryn Romeis, Brooke Steinhorst, Laken Wagner, Hadley Walters, Ella Wentz; Freshmen: London Chapman, Amanda Gray, Melanie Koopmans, Matthew Lannoye, Luke Lindquist
3.5-3.99 GPA — Seniors: Jessica Bruchs, Thomas Burke, Maysa Clemens, Devin Curtis, Mitchell Gladem, Kayse Haag, Emma Hoffman, Jake Hoffmann, Payton Horne, Peyton Kingsland, Tyler Milewski, Justin Nelson, Ian Pahman, Cooper Petersen, Kaitlyn Priske, Aiden Rolling, Sydney Small, Josie Wakefield, Trevor Zellmer; Juniors: Dylan Elsing, Evan Genz, Karl Hanousek, Isabella Morales, Miranda Mullarkey, Jeremiah Nielsen, Olivia Ripp, Abagail Stalbaum; Sophomores: Isadora Borchardt, Dominic Graeme, Holly Lowenberg, Caden Markgraf, Nicholas Milewski, Lucas Prince, Samantha Reible, Alli Ripp, Taylor Savich, Carsten Small, Maya Tjugum, Bryn Ullsvik, Olivia Walstad; Freshman: Rylan Flesch, Brett Hackbart, Chase Hansen, Kloie Hathaway, Kenna Heath, Abigail Hughes, Madelyn Marcado, Meghan Marcado, Tiffany McConville, Avery O’Dea, Erin Rolling, Tyler Snyder, Ryli Theis, Teagan Thurston, Dylan Trudell, Jacob Trudell, Ahleena Vang, Codi Woodward
