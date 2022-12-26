In what he likened to passing the baton, the transition from Matthew Shappell to Jerry Pritzl as superintendent of the School District of Poynette was made official with a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“It's been an honor and a privilege,” Shappell said to those gathered. “It’s been the greatest honor in my professional career to serve all the kiddos in the community and staff here. When I first got here, I was like, ‘am I going to stay?’ I don't regret staying at all, but my lap is finished, I am passing the baton. It was a privilege to work with who I believe are the finest educators ever to cast a shadow in any school anywhere. The devotion to students and each other is unmatched. I am humbled to have worked with them.”

