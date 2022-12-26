In what he likened to passing the baton, the transition from Matthew Shappell to Jerry Pritzl as superintendent of the School District of Poynette was made official with a ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
“It's been an honor and a privilege,” Shappell said to those gathered. “It’s been the greatest honor in my professional career to serve all the kiddos in the community and staff here. When I first got here, I was like, ‘am I going to stay?’ I don't regret staying at all, but my lap is finished, I am passing the baton. It was a privilege to work with who I believe are the finest educators ever to cast a shadow in any school anywhere. The devotion to students and each other is unmatched. I am humbled to have worked with them.”
Shappell has been the District Administrator for Poynette schools since July 2012. Dec. 31 serves as his official last day.
Jerry Pritzl, who was serving as principal of Poynette Middle School, will take over as District Administrator effective Jan. 1.
“I just want to say how awesome this is to continue the journey onwards,” Pritzl said. “We really were fortunate to have you here. You are a popular guy. Out of all the comments I got from community members, 100% were in support of you as leader. Stepping into this role, I’m looking forward to where it takes us.”
District Administrative Assistant Lisa Hazard reminded those in attendance that Shappell came to his position from an English background and said that his love of literature stuck with him as an administrator.
She said that during the pandemic, when he allowed his beard to grow out, he even took on the appearance of a famous literary figure—Ernest Hemingway. She put side-by-side photos up on a projector to prove it.
Channeling her own inner-Hemingway, Hazard wrote a poem likening Shappell’s journey as superintendent to being out at sea.
“As the administrative assistant for the past 10 years, I have been blessed and privileged to work under the tutelage of Dr. Shappell,” she said. "Every year I have been here, Shappell has been here on the journey with me, and I have learned alongside him. I think back on all that’s happened in the district and it’s pretty remarkable, it doesn't look the same in many ways. I’m looking forward to Dr. Pritzl stepping into his shoes and seeing where we go next.”
School Board President Jeff Noble also shared a few words during the ceremony.
“I just want to say that the thing I most appreciate about you is I know matter what you did or said, it was always for the kids, it was always about the students,” he said. “You put them first so much. I respect you as a person and as a leader for our district. We were very fortunate to keep you and I thank you for the amazing work you did on behalf of our community and schools.”
“You all did the work, I just got out of the way,” Shappell said.