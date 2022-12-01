Poynette Middle School band
The Poynette Middle School band performs at the winter concert Dec. 18, 2017.

 Emilie Heidemann

A local community nonprofit organization founded decades ago with a mission to financially support the building of an auditorium on Poynette school district grounds is formally disbanding, but that doesn’t mean its support of the arts will cease.

Although the The Friends of the Fine Arts group is disbanding, their mission will continue.

