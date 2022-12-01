A local community nonprofit organization founded decades ago with a mission to financially support the building of an auditorium on Poynette school district grounds is formally disbanding, but that doesn’t mean its support of the arts will cease.
Although the The Friends of the Fine Arts group is disbanding, their mission will continue.
The group has entrusted the Poynette School District by donating their final funds and the school board has agreed to accept the decades of fundraising proceeds.
Those proceeds will be kept in a segregated account, with the aim of using those funds to assist in the building and maintenance of an auditorium, according to school administrators. The funds can be transitioned to other efforts to expand fine arts programming within the district if there isn’t construction of an auditorium within ten years.
In addition, the Friends of the Fine Arts org has donated $37,000 for portable acoustic shells which will “greatly enhance vocal and other performances,” school administrators say. The group will also donate $10,000 for the purchase of wireless microphones and the necessary support equipment to assist with drama, vocal, and other fine arts productions.
“We are very excited about this, they have been longtime supporters of arts in the school district,” District Administrator Dr. Matthew Shappell said during the Nov. 19 school board meeting. “While they recently disbanded after decades of raising money for an auditorium, this is a new chapter for the organization. I don’t see them going away.”