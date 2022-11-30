Discussion and planning for an operational referendum for the Poynette School District has taken place at nearly every school board meeting for over a year, and next month board members will finally decide whether or not that proposed referendum will be put to ballot.

After two years without additional per-pupil funding from the Wisconsin state legislature, the district will be joining the many other school districts statewide in turning to their communities to further support their schools, incoming District Administrator Dr. Jerry Pritzl and outgoing District Administrator Dr. Matt Shappell told the Poynette Press.

