Discussion and planning for an operational referendum for the Poynette School District has taken place at nearly every school board meeting for over a year, and next month board members will finally decide whether or not that proposed referendum will be put to ballot.
After two years without additional per-pupil funding from the Wisconsin state legislature, the district will be joining the many other school districts statewide in turning to their communities to further support their schools, incoming District Administrator Dr. Jerry Pritzl and outgoing District Administrator Dr. Matt Shappell told the Poynette Press.
Based on the assumptions of increased costs to transportation, health insurance, utilities, and general inflation, the district projects a $1.2 million deficit for the 2023-24 school year, they said.
This deficit does not take into account new funding needed to meet the priorities of the district’s strategic plan nor providing increased student support services, they added.
At the Dec. 19 school board meeting, the board will consider approving a five-year, non-recurring referendum starting with the 2023-2024 school year.
If approved by the school board, the question will appear on the April 4, 2023 elections ballot.
“If successful, the operating funds will allow us to maintain competitive salaries and benefits for high-quality teachers and staff, expand support for students, and avoid cuts to key programs and services throughout our schools,” the administrators told the Press in a joint statement.
The goal with the five-year non-recurring referendum is to not impact the mill rate, they said. The mill rate in 2022 was $9.48 and the average mill rate for Poynette is $7.46.
“Thanks to the district’s sound fiscal management, the operational referendum would have minimal, if any, impact on the [2023] $8.50 per thousand mill rate,” Pritzl and Shappell said in the statement.
The main reason the mill rate is descending is that the school district’s overall valuation has increased, which drives down mill rate, the administrators said.
If the referendum is school board-approved, the district will provide mailings, meetings, and share “considerable information” to inform the community about the district’s financial situation and the need for a referendum to maintain its current programming while also meeting the goals laid out in its strategic plan, the administrators said.
There have been eight referendums in the district over the past 15 years. Three have passed and five have failed. All have been referendums for specific remodeling projects, except for in 2007, which was a failed operating referendum. The most recent referendum passed in November 2011, providing $28,385,000 for building the new elementary school, along with remodeling projects.
During the Nov. 21 school board meeting, Jordan Masnica from Baird financial services company spoke with the board members. He said that since 1992, over 80% of schools in the state of Wisconsin have attempted an operating referendum and at this time, around 70% of school districts get at least 10% of their revenue from operating referendums.
Since 1992, 353 non-recurring referendums have passed across the state while 88 have failed, Masnica said. Meanwhile, 107 recurring referendums have passed while 40 have failed.
“Communities are more comfortable with a sunset on referendums,” Masnica said.