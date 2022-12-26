featured top story hot Poynette FFA’s Jan. 6 Teddy Bear Toss to benefit children’s hospital By Neal Patten npatten@hngnews.com Neal Patten General Assignment Reporter Author email Dec 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Attendees of the Friday, Jan. 6 boy's varsity basketball game at Poynette High School against Lodi can not only cheer on their home team, but also support a good cause.The Poynette FFA is holding a fundraiser for Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago, a pediatric hospital offering specialty care and rehab.During the half time of the 7:30 p.m. game, students and spectators are asked to bring a new stuffed animal to throw onto the court.All of the collected stuffed animals will be donated to Shriners Children's Hospital.The FFA has also invited Shriners to the event to talk about what they do and who the fundraiser benefits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shriners Children's Hospital Poynette Ffa Sport Hospital Children's Hospital Fundraiser Stuffed Animal Home Team Varsity Neal Patten General Assignment Reporter Author email Follow Neal Patten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Girls basketball: Pumas beats Wisconsin Heights, falls to Waterloo Girls basketball: Poynette splits with Portage, Cambridge Boys basketball: Aquinas pulls away from Poynette Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin