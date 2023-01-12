Poynette FFA Ag Leadership students delivered 140 teddy bears to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 9 to provide some cheer to the youth being cared for there. The bears were collected during the Friday, Jan. 6 boy’s varsity basketball game at Poynette High School against Lodi.
During the halftime of the Poynette versus Lodi basketball game on Friday, Jan. 6, the crowd threw teddy bears and other stuffed animals onto the court to be donated to hospitalized children.
Contributed
The Poynette versus Lodi boy’s basketball game on Jan. 6 ended in a buzzer-beater win by Brett Hackbart over Lodi with a score of 49-48—but that wasn’t the only big win of the night.
During halftime, the Poynette FFA hosted a Teddy Bear Toss, inviting the crowd to throw teddies and other stuffed animals down onto the basketball court. The plushies were collected for youth being cared for at Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago.
“Our Teddy Bear Toss was a huge success, we collected over 140 stuffed animals and raised $230,” Poynette FFA Vice President Ryli Theis said.
Shriners were also at the game and talked to attendees before the toss about why the work of the hospital is important.
The hospital offers care for a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care.
Poynette FFA members also had teddy bears for sale at the event for people to toss, and they sold out.
The staff advisor who helped the students with everything was Kessa LaBlanc.
On Monday, Jan. 9, Poynette FFA members delivered the stuffed animals and money to the Shriners Hospital in Chicago and learned more about what the hospital does, which aims to offer “hope and healing” to children.
“Ag Leadership students headed out early to make the trip to Shriners Children’s in Chicago,” Theis said. “We were able to make our delivery of stuffed animals and learn more about the amazing things that Shriners Children’s does. We couldn’t have made any of this possible without the support from our community.”