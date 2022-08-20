Andrew Scott Long, 20, of Poynette made an initial court appearance on Wednesday, charged with two misdemeanors of leaving or storing a loaded firearm near a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Long was charged in connection to an incident on July 30 in which a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg with a Sig Sauer P320 handgun, fired by a 10-year-old boy at Long's home.
According to the criminal complaint, filed by the Columbia County District Attorney on Aug. 12, authorities were alerted to the situation on July 30, and a Poynette Police Officer was dispatched to the scene, where he found the girl in the home with a bath towel over her leg, yelling, "he shot me," and pointing to another room.
An adult male who had been there with the two children directed the officer to a bedroom, where a black handgun was found on a bed and that marijuana pipes were found on a dresser nearby.
The 10-year-old, listed as a second victim in the incident, had reportedly been running from room to room before the officer stopped him. The boy told the officer that the girl had gotten the gun from a drawer in the room and when the boy had tried to take it away from her, it went off.
According to the complaint, when the officer later spoke to Long about the situation, Long admitted to keeping the handgun loaded in a top dresser drawer and said he had other loaded magazines in the room and two shotguns in a safe in another room.
Long reportedly told the officer that he did not purchase the handgun, due to being under the required age of 21 to legally purchase a firearm, but that he had his "cousin's baby daddy" purchase the gun for him, from whom he in turn bought the gun.
When the officer spoke to the girl at the hospital, she said that the boy wanted to find out if the gun was real or not and he took it from the dresser drawer.
In his initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court, Long was given a signature bond with conditions of not being in possession of controlled substances or paraphernalia, and not possessing any weapons, specifically firearms.
Long is scheduled to next appear in court for a Nov. 9 return hearing.