Columbia County Circuit Court in Portage
Columbia County Circuit Court

 FILE

Andrew Scott Long, 20, of Poynette made an initial court appearance on Wednesday, charged with two misdemeanors of leaving or storing a loaded firearm near a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long was charged in connection to an incident on July 30 in which a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg with a Sig Sauer P320 handgun, fired by a 10-year-old boy at Long's home.