A Poynette man is facing a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a sixth offense following an arrest near Dekorra on Aug. 6.
James Carl Hunt, 54, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court on Aug. 9, charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a sixth offense.
According to the criminal complaint, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatched an officer late Aug. 6 to County Highway CS east of Wilson Road in Dekorra following a report of a vehicle leaving the road.
The deputy arrived shortly before midnight looking for a pickup truck that was not in view. The officer reportedly followed a trail of gravel and debris to a nearby marsh area where a truck was obscured by surrounding tall grass.
Hunt reportedly called to the officer at the scene and explained that he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and had been coming home from Jefferson when he swerved to avoid a deer.
Hunt told the officer he had two beers earlier, then registered .129 on a preliminary breath test.
If convicted this will be his sixth offense with previous convictions following incidents in February 1990, January 1991, April 1993, November 1995, and May 2010.
Following his initial appearance, Hunt was released on a $500 cash bond, ordered to next appear for a Sept. 22 hearing.