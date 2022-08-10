The Pauquette Park fundraiser officially passed its fundraising goal line on Aug. 8, raising money for upgrades to the Poynette park, announced in the Poynette Village Board meeting Monday.

"As of today we have reached the goal," said Director of Recreation and Community Engagement Shamus O'Reilly, "so if you include the Go Fund Me, the bank's matching grant of $35,000 and the 25 we started with, we have $111,000 now."