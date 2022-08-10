This photo shows Davy Tomlinson standing next to the banner with a running tally for funding of the Poynette Home Talent team’s portion of the Pauquette Park upgrades. Of the $50,000 goal, more than $38,000 has now been raised. Poynette’s Hometown Bank is donating $35,000 of matching funds.
The main ball diamond at Poynette’s Pauquette Park will undergo a $342,000 dollar renovation to its lights and electrical equipment. The Village Board OKed spending more than $90,000 over the original budget for completion of the work.
Contributed photo
The Pauquette Park fundraiser officially passed its fundraising goal line on Aug. 8, raising money for upgrades to the Poynette park, announced in the Poynette Village Board meeting Monday.
"As of today we have reached the goal," said Director of Recreation and Community Engagement Shamus O'Reilly, "so if you include the Go Fund Me, the bank's matching grant of $35,000 and the 25 we started with, we have $111,000 now."
In June the effort got an extra boost with a check made out for $15,000. The first tranche of fundraising totaling $38,263, came from 72 donors, and which was then nearly doubled with a matching donation from Hometown Bank.
As of Aug. 10, the Upgrade Pauquette Park Go Fund Me page has raised $48,389 of their $50,000 goal.
"We're going to start taking down fences and stuff this week and public works is going to start demo on the dugouts and we're underway," said O'Reilly.
The fundraising effort started in February coinciding with the Village of Poynette's project replacing the light poles at Pauquette Park which were build in the early 1960s, with the backstop build in the 1980s and the dugouts last replaced in 1992.
Village Board President Diana Kaschinske explained that even a month into the effort she had spoken to people who had just realized that the fundraising effort was happening and looking to contribute.
"So we're going to keep that open, right?" asked Kaschinske. "Or are we just going to shut it down?"
"As far as the fundraising?" said O'Reilly. "I'm not going to stop people from donating, because costs of everything keeps going up. I'm pretty sure I've got everything covered, because every time I get a quote it's higher than the last time."
The fundraising effort was spearheaded by the Poynette Home Talent Baseball Club's player/manager Davy Tomlinson. Working with the Parks and Recreation Commission, Tomlinson lead the charge to raise funds. Tomlinson is also the varsity head coach for the Poynette High School baseball team, which plays at Pauquette Park.