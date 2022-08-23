Danielle Fessenden, shown, and Beth Davidson, with Poynette-Dekorre Fire and EMS visited the Poynette Public Library on Aug. 18 as part of the library's Healthy You Clinic, featuring vital checks from EMTs, including blood sugar testing, as well as kids' fluoride varnish from Columbia County Public Health, and hand massages from Cherished Authenticity of Poynette.
While the schools are getting ready to welcome kids back for the 2022-2023 academic year, many public libraries have been working to keep kids active and engaged with learning through the summer months.
"We had a reading program for all ages. That includes babies to as old as you can be," said Poynette Public Library Youth Services Librarian and Public Information Assistant Katy Hanousek, "and we had the highest number of people participating in the last five years."
Like many other organizations, libraries took a hit with the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020, but as operations got back to normal, program attendance has rebounded with a particular jump this past year, with a total 364 different participants over the past summer. Library programs have also extended outside the walls of the library itself.
"I had a weekly story time here and then I did outreach story times at St. Peter's in Arlington and Kids First daycare here in town," said Hanousek. Participation at the story time events has varied, generally between 10 and 30.
"Typically during the school year the families that come to story time are pretty consistent," said Hanousek. "And then in the summer from week-to-week it can vary dramatically--people are on vacation and etc.--so every week it is new faces."
In addition to the value of the programming itself, the increased participation is good news for the library which receives federal funding, the amount of which is partly determined by the number visitors come through the door, which is often most reliably tracked in program and event attendance.
As the school year begins, the Poynette Library will be hosting an after-school program for 5th and 6th graders, as well as a book club for 5th and 6th graders. In addition Hanousek manages a group of high school volunteers. They were able to avoid the issue of scheduling meetings for busy high schoolers by taking the operation entirely online via email.
Student volunteers read and review books, each time earning seven house of credit volunteer time for each book reviewed, contributed to a massive three ring binder of reviews at the library, but also available on the library's website.
"It has been a great way to connect with high school students, even with their busy schedules," said Hanousek.
When she receives the reviews, she explained that she does not interfere with results: "They all have their right to their opinion and there are some titles that we have reviewed more than one person and that’s interesting to see how they compare."
This fall, the library is looking forward to the permanent installation of a StoryWalk at Pauquette Park allowing visitors to read a book as they enjoy the outdoors. The project is the result of a grant the library received through the American Library Association using the federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.