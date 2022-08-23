Poynette Public Library vital checks blood sugar test
Danielle Fessenden, shown, and Beth Davidson, with Poynette-Dekorre Fire and EMS visited the Poynette Public Library on Aug. 18 as part of the library's Healthy You Clinic, featuring vital checks from EMTs, including blood sugar testing, as well as kids' fluoride varnish from Columbia County Public Health, and hand massages from Cherished Authenticity of Poynette.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

While the schools are getting ready to welcome kids back for the 2022-2023 academic year, many public libraries have been working to keep kids active and engaged with learning through the summer months.

"We had a reading program for all ages. That includes babies to as old as you can be," said Poynette Public Library Youth Services Librarian and Public Information Assistant Katy Hanousek, "and we had the highest number of people participating in the last five years."