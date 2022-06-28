The end of a school year usually brings changes within buildings for the upcoming new year. This includes changes to the staff.
The Poynette School Board approved the resignations or retirements of five teachers — Amy Hodgeman, Christy Hellmich, Tyler Johnson, Cawley Hubner and Rachel Moe. Hodgeman was a Spanish teacher at PHS who had 28 years of service, Hellmich was a school psychologist with 11 years of service, Johnson was a middle school STEAM teacher with seven years of service, Hubner was a Social Studies teacher at PHS with five years of service and Moe was a middle school Science teacher with three years of service.
The Board also approved employment for Caitlin Lindert (elementary school teacher), Sidney Gorman (Mental Health Navigator) and Lynn Sisco (4K-8 Associate Principal).
“It’s that time of year when people are getting in and going out,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said.
Sisco will replace Miranda Moe, whose resignation was accepted by the Board at its May meeting.
Sisco comes to Poynette from the DeForest Area School District (DASD), where she was a social worker for DeForest Area Middle School and Eagle Point Elementary School. She has also served as Summer School Principal for DASD in the past.
Other district resignations include two Special Education aides in Ann Broderick and Ana Olivos, as well as custodian Randy Reuters.
“This is a high-turnover environment. Some pools are rather shallow in certain areas (for hiring),” Shappell said, adding that he has no concerns for the beginning of the 2022-23 year.
Co-curricular resignations from the June meeting included Kelsey Riedel (PHS JV2 volleyball coach), Kessa LaBlanc (8th grade volleyball coach), and Asa Odegaard (assistant PHS track coach).
Other offers of employment went to Ryan Hackbart (assistant football coach), as well as lifeguard/swim instructors Mae Larson and Malaina France.
Currently, the district has eight openings — two full-time custodians, two assistant volleyball coaches at PHS, boys curling coach, middle school special education teacher, high school Spanish teacher and middle school STEAM teacher.
A board member asked about staff morale, but Shappell reassured the Board that the current rate of turnover is not an unusual number for the district at the end of a year.
Over the last three Board meetings, there have been 15 noted retirements/resignations, but also nine new hires within the district’s professional and support staff members.