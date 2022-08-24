In light of diminishing federal resources the Poynette School Board approved funding for providing free breakfasts to students through the next school year.
As part of the COVID-19 pandemic response, the federal government created waivers to allow students to eat school lunches for free. That program has not been renewed and expired as of the end of June.
"This is going to be a shock for many parents across the nation and our district included," said District Administrator Matthew Shappell. "We do have a healthy Fund 50 balance and we want to provide free breakfasts for 2022-2023."
If the board agreed, Shappell explained, the district would provide a partial replacement with free breakfasts for all students through Fund 50, exclusively designated for food service, at a cost of approximately $50,000.
"Out fund is healthy enough that we can sustain that as well as continue the projects that we want to do," said Shappell. When asked about long-term options, Shappell told the board that he could not speculate or project viability for multiple years, but added that staff had considered universal free lunch, but that option would have been too expensive.
Board Member Ruth Ann Lee suggested that it could be a problem that many people weren't aware of the combination of need and opportunity to contribute.
"I feel like if the community or other parents knew that they could just randomly give the office an extra $25 when they're filling their kids' lunch money that they could put it on someone's account who need it," said Lee, "because I know that people have done that in the past, but it's just not common knowledge that donations would be accepted for that purpose."
According to the Wisconsin Food Security Project between 21.9 and 24.6% of Columbia County children in 2019 participated in FoodShare, also known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, which helps low income individuals afford food.
"We're very excited about this," said Shappell. "You can't be at school working and not be happy to feed kids."
The program was later approved by the board through a unanimous vote.
Earlier in Shappell's report he highlighted the Waukesha-based program Bridging Brighter Smiles, which provides preventative dental care to children in school.
"They provide free and low cost preventative dental care for kiddos in our district," said Shappell, "and we got our report, so we had 50 students participate in that, which is fantastic."
The long-standing program would continue through 2022 and 2023, according to Shappell: "We're trying to meet the needs of all kids wherever we can, however we can."