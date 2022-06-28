Poynette Middle School needs more room for its food service storage. The district will take part of the old teacher’s lounge and family/consumer science area and add a wall to make a small room for such storage.
District Administrator Matt Shappell said the area is shaped like a horseshoe, and the added storage area, will take up only a small portion of the overall area. He also noted that things are back logged until November.
The money for the small project will come from Fund 50, the Food Service Fund, and Shappell said that the new storage area will increase efficiency for the custodians and those in food service.
The Board approved the using of funds, not to exceed $25,000.
In other news, the Board unanimously approved a two-day field trip for the FFA. The trip take place from July 13-14 with stops in the area of Minneapolis, New Richmond and others for farm tours.
Going on the trip will be the seven Poynette FFA officers and Advisor Kessa LaBlanc. The cost is $40-$80 per student, with costs being split between FFA funds.
The goals of the trip are for the new officers to bond and plan for the 2022-23 school year. The group will tour various agricultural businesses, the New Richmond School District farm, as well as participating in team bonding activities.
Other Board notes:
— Shappell made it known that the district is no longer updating the COVID-19 data sheet on its website. Shappell noted that there was a slight uptick in the final weeks of the year that nearly had an affect on staffing, but the district successfully concluded the 2021-22 academic year.
— The School Board meeting on July 18 will be moved up a half-hour to 6:30 p.m. in the high school’s IMC.