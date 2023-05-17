The Poynette School District Board of Education voted on Monday to increase wages for food service employees as they learned of various changes and improvements, including post-pandemic recovery.
District School Nutrition Services Director Paula Larrabee spoke to the board during the May 15 meeting, highlighting several programs, such as the Wisconsin Food Hub.
The Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative is a private-public partnership that was started in Dane County in 2010, funded by a HUD Sustainable Communities Regional Planning Grant from the Capital Area Regional Plan Commission.
The Food Hub, Larrabee explained, helped promote farm-to-school local sourcing, bringing produce to a central location from which it can be ordered by school districts.
"We haven’t had to go out there and search for those local foods in the district," said Larrabee. "So that’s exciting, the kids really like the salad bars and fresh fruits and veggies, and there’s no reason why they should come away hungry.”
Another successful menu update, she said, has been with Asian-style entrees among younger students.
“We have started doing a lot of Asian meals, like Mandarin orange chicken, and believe it or not, at the K-4 building it is popular," said Larrabee. "They love the Mandarin orange chicken, the teriyaki chicken…so we expanded those."
Among the ups and downs of recent, she told the board the breakfast and lunch orders had been down, but that is a naturally fluctuating figure over time, in part changing with enrollment. At the same time, she said that supply chain disruptions have now come nearly to an end.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues had been a constant challenge for those in food service, making availability of food products as well as straws and napkins, questionable from order to order. As of her presentation, she estimated the level of disruption to be less than 5 percent.
Another aspect of the presentation was transitioning to an agenda item requesting an increase in food service worker pay, increasing new hire wages from $14 per hour to $16 per hour.
This came with a proposal for increased wages for a host of other positions in the district, including van driving from $14 to $15 per hour.
The increases were passed unanimously, with the exception of abstention from Randy Tomlinson.