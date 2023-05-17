Poynette School District Administrative Office entrance
Poynette School District Administrative Office

The Poynette School District Board of Education voted on Monday to increase wages for food service employees as they learned of various changes and improvements, including post-pandemic recovery.

District School Nutrition Services Director Paula Larrabee spoke to the board during the May 15 meeting, highlighting several programs, such as the Wisconsin Food Hub.