School District of Poynette middle school special education teacher Heather Snyder chats with a group of staff during a roleplaying exercise to help recognize and respond to potentially suicidal students.
School District of Poynette middle school special education teacher Heather Snyder led a QPR (question, persuade, refer) workshop on Jan. 25 to help staff members be better able at recognizing the warning signs of suicide.
If you’re an educator or staff member at a school and happen to overhear a student say something about hurting themselves, how do you assess if it’s a genuine threat or just youthful hyperbole–and regardless, how do you respond?
For 15 Poynette School District staff members, suicide prevention was the focus of a training led by Poynette Middle School special education teacher Heather Snyder, with the help of the district's Mental Health Navigator Sidney Gorman on Jan. 25.
Snyder’s workshop was based on the QPR Institute methodology, which stands for question, persuade, refer.
Staff were provided tips with how to talk to a student who may have said something concerning or be showing warning signs. The attendees were given guidance on how to persuade a student to stay alive, offer them hope, and agree to accept help. Referral options to get students that help were also discussed.
Staff were present from the elementary, middle and high schools, leading to questions about how to address a first grader differently than a high school senior. Snyder emphasized the importance of listening to students regardless of their age.
For young students, it’s important to determine if they even understand what suicide might mean, Snyder said.
“Sometimes they have pain, and it hurts so bad they want to make the pain go away, but they think that they will still be here, just the pain will be gone,” she said.
Rather than unintentionally putting words in a students’ mouth, a staff member could ask, “What did you mean when you said that?” and allow them to explain what they meant.
Staff can listen for direct verbal clues, look for behavioral clues, and be mindful of situation clues such as being expelled from school.
Assessing the legitimacy or severity of when a student expresses distress can be difficult, school district Director of Pupil Services David Fischer said, which is why the district recently worked with Aspen Family Counseling of Portage to assess and update response protocols.
“Even if it’s a low level of concern, we still call parents and tell them we had a conversation with their son or daughter,” Fischer said.
The district also utilizes the Speak Up Speak Out system through the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which allows anyone to submit secure, anonymous safety concerns about someone who may hurt themselves or others.
Any such threat report pings Fischer’s phone so that he knows to look into it immediately.
Even if a student says something concerning at 2:55 p.m. just before the end of the school day, teachers should not hesitate to hold the student back from boarding a bus or heading home, until the threat can be assessed properly by staff.
Educators get a front row seat to changes in student behaviors and how kids are doing, so it’s important for them to be on the lookout for signs that might indicate a risk for suicide. Among those signs are a student no longer sitting with their usual friend group at lunch or not playing with their typical group of peers at recess.
Though, it’s important for educators not to assume things, as maybe a student just had a falling out with a friend—but it’s also important to not ignore signs in case there is something deeper going on, Snyder said.
“Talking about those changes is important, we want to make sure kids are feeling good about life and doing well,” she said. “If we have concerns, we want to have conversations to support them, and get them back on track to a better place.”
“Having those conversations with students is priceless,” she added. “They will think, ‘someone does care about me.’ Saying, ‘Hi, how are you doing,’ can mean the world to them.”