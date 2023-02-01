If you’re an educator or staff member at a school and happen to overhear a student say something about hurting themselves, how do you assess if it’s a genuine threat or just youthful hyperbole–and regardless, how do you respond?

For 15 Poynette School District staff members, suicide prevention was the focus of a training led by Poynette Middle School special education teacher Heather Snyder, with the help of the district's Mental Health Navigator Sidney Gorman on Jan. 25.

