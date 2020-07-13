On Sunday, July 12 at 8: 30 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a crash that had occurred involving a bicyclist and a 2019 Honda Civic.
The crash location was on County Highway B, just west of Williams Road in the Town of Otsego. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling westbound on County Highway B and the Honda Civic began overtaking the bicycle. The bicyclist was struck by the Honda Civic and medical assistance was then provided.
A 58-year-old female who was riding the bicycle was pronounced deceased at the scene by a UW-Med-flight doctor. At this time, the crash does not appear to be caused by alcohol or drug use. The driver of the Honda Civic has been cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office investigation, which is still active and ongoing. The names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time in order to allow for the notification of the family.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Rio Fire Department, Rio EMS, Doylestown Fire, Blystones Towing, UW Med-Flight, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and a Chaplain from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind motorists to share the road with pedestrians and bicyclists and to remain free of any distractions while operating on the roadway.
