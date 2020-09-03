On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Columbia County Drug Task Force was conducting an ongoing drug investigation involving methamphetamine sales in the City of Portage.
During the course of the investigation, two search warrants were executed on two apartments in downtown Portage. Methamphetamine, THC, drug paraphernalia and items used for the sale of methamphetamine were seized. More than two ounces of methamphetamine was seized.
As a result the following people were arrested and tentatively charged:
— Walter Madsen, 43, of Portage: Possession w/ intent to deliver methamphetamine, Maintaining a drug dwelling, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine, and Violation of probation.
— Melissa Cardenas, 41, of Portage: Possession w/ intent to deliver methamphetamine, Maintaining a drug dwelling, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of methamphetamine, Violation of probation, and out of county warrant.
— Kenneth Perkey, 42, of Portage: Possession w/ intent to deliver methamphetamine, Maintaining a drug dwelling, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of methamphetamine
— Ryan Fraser, 56, of Portage: Possession w/ intent to deliver methamphetamine, Maintaining a drug dwelling, Possession of drug paraphernalia, and Possession of methamphetamine
They are being held at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court appearances.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Portage Police Department. If you have information regarding drug activity in Columbia County, please contact Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS or by visiting www.p3tips.com/1175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.