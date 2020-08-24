On Friday, Aug. 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Portage Police Department along with deputies from the Columbia County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the City of Portage as a part of an ongoing drug investigation.
As a result of the search warrant, Amos L. Hopkins, 52, of Portage was taken into custody on charges of Manufacture/Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place.
The Portage Police Department was assisted by the Portage K9 unit, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and Divine Savior EMS.
If you have information about illegal drug activity occurring in and around the City of Portage, please contact the Portage Police Department at 608-742-2174 or Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477). Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
