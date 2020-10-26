The Lodi United Methodist Church, located at 130 Locust Street, is holding a community blood drive on Friday, November 6.
The drive will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Lodi United Methodist Women. Appointments are preferred, but not necessary as walk-ins will be welcome as space allows.
To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org
