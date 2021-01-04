On Saturday, Jan. 2, at 4:36 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call of a disturbance occurring at a residence on County Highway CM near Dalton Road in the Town of Marcellon, just outside Pardeeville.
The caller reported his adult brother — later identified as James Tiedeman, 36 of Portage — attacked their mother, took her to the floor and held her there. Tiedeman then broke a picture frame and armed himself with a piece of broken glass. An argument continued until Tiedeman barricaded himself in a bedroom before law enforcement’s arrival.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on scene attempted to have Tiedeman exit the bedroom unarmed. A Deputy also negotiated with Tiedeman on the telephone in efforts for him to exit unarmed, however the suspect refused to do so saying that Deputies would have to shoot him.
Deputies attempted to make entry and utilized less-lethal options including the use of bean bag rounds which struck Tiedeman, and a Taser, which was ineffective. A K9 unit was also deployed to make the apprehension, but Deputies could not get the barricaded door opened enough to be successful.
A Deputy member of the Emergency Response Team deployed two munition rounds of CS gas through a window. After a one-hour standoff, Tiedeman exited unarmed and was taken into custody.
Tiedeman was arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. He is being booked into the Columbia County Jail for charges of Domestic-related Disorderly Conduct while Armed, Domestic-related Battery, Domestic-related Strangulation, and Resisting Arrest while Barricaded and Armed.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pardeeville EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.