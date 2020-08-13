On Wednesday, Aug. 12 at approximately 9:40 a.m., the Portage Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential structure fire located at 701 W. Wisconsin Street in the City of Portage.
Upon initial arrival, officers found the front porch of the three-story residence fully engulfed in flames. The fire very quickly spread to the remainder of the home. Officers quickly evacuated all of the residents from the home as well as residents of surrounding homes. The Portage Fire Department Firefighters were able to immediately contain the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.
Assisting were Fire Departments from Pardeeville, Poynette, Kilbourn (Wisconsin Dells), Wyocena, Rio, Arlington, Baraboo and Fox Lake. Also assisting were the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Divine Savior EMS, Pardeeville EMS, Alliant Energy and the City of Portage Public Works Department.
The fire is under investigation by the Portage Fire Department and the Portage Police Department.
