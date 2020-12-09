On Tuesday, Dec. 8, at approximately 9:12 a.m., the Columbia County Dispatch center received a call about an unaccounted-for employee at the Didion Corn Mill in the Village of Cambria. Initial reports were that an employee was working in or around a corn silo in a confined space and could not be located.
Cambria Fire Department, Friesland Fire Department and Pardeeville EMS were dispatched to the mill and began search and rescue efforts. After numerous hours of rescue efforts, the employee was located inside one of the corn bins, deceased.
The employee was a 52-year-old male from Waupun. The name of the employee is being withheld pending family notification.
The incident remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
