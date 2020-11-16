On Sunday, Nov. 15 at 6:58 p.m., a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Buick Park Avenue for a traffic violation. The traffic stop was initiated on State Highway 51/16 near County Highway P in the Town of Pacific.
The driver was identified as Niki Hossain, 37, of Portage. During the course of the traffic stop, it was determined that Hossain had a revoked driver’s license due to a previous OWI conviction. A Portage Police Department K9 was used and showed a positive alert for the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a small amount of controlled substances. Hossain was later arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail for operating after revocation.
The passenger of the vehicle was identified as John Roy King, 37 of Madison. It was determined that King had an active felony probation and parole arrest warrant for battery to law enforcement, resisting/obstructing, and robbery.
When the Sheriff’s Office deputy and Portage Police officers attempted to take King into custody, he resisted arrest. King began striking the deputy and officers with his elbows, knees, and fists. King then attempted to flee from the scene by running down the ditch line. The officers deployed a taser and were able to take King into custody. Both officers received minor injuries.
King was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail for the original felony probation and parole arrest warrants. King also received new criminal charges for battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting /obstructing an officer.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Portage Police Department and Divine Savior/Aspirus EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.