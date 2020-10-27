Four years after the Town of Lodi was established in 1846, original pioneer settlers established the first cabin on the Glenn property just on its outskirts off Kruchten Road near Crystal Lake. The cabin still remains as part of the homestead, situated near their private spring-fed lake they share with their neighbor, and where arrowheads were found from the Winnebago tribes who had left their teepees to establish Winnebago villages just north of Jefferson and Portage, and south of Oshkosh, while pioneer settlers continued building their towns.
Back then horse and buggy travelled the ‘old road’ back and forth to town, the blacksmith shop, church, and other homesteads that had been built along its way. The old road is still identifiable back in the woods of the Glenn property – huge rocks imbedded near its foundation, set near 170 years ago, to hold it in place.
Bill and Deb have owned their near 40-acres for just over 11 years, and have made strides to preserve buildings including their barn, which was built in 1896. But their biggest project to-date has been to ready for their new business venture, Saddle Gait Stables (named after their two Rocky Mountain ‘gaited’ horses) – designed to bring horses back to the homestead.
They plan to keep their establishment cozy and quaint. The boarder’s barn has four 12-by-12-foot stalls and individual tack areas. Deb noted that a few horses have already been boarded at the property. The cost to do so is $150 per month.
The indoor riding arena has its own area where the Glenn’s keep their horses, with future plans to expand to possibly seven more stalls and an add-on shed for hay and straw storage.
The Glenn’s are excited to announce they have gone into contract with Silver Maple Equine Therapy, LLC, where owner/instructor Bonnie Chapek uses her two rescued horses to help those struggling with their mental health.
The 70-foot diameter outdoor round pen was recently completed by the pines near the lake, and new fencing to separate two twenty-acre riding and grazing areas.
The current residence was actually built onto the original cabin by a University of Wisconsin professor who, along with his wife and children, harvested every board of cherry, oak, maple and pine, and each rock and stone used to build the two fireplaces and kitchen hearth from their own land.
Deb Glenn often thinks upon the beauty of their land, and its rich heritage by quoting from one of her favorite books, ‘The Land Remembers’ – “once you become integral with the land, the special feelings never leave you.”
For further information about Saddle Gait Stables, go to www.saddlegaitstables.com. To contact Bonnie to schedule an appointment, email her at www.silvermapleequine@gmail.com.
