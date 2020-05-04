Within one minute of each other, the Columbia County dispatch received a pair of calls on Saturday, May 2 in which both ended in arrests by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department for OWIs.
The first came to dispatch at 8:57 p.m. and was for a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole near the intersection of Krueger Road and Highway 33 in the town of Randolph.
Initial reports were that Sara Tietz, 30, of Randolph, was trapped inside the vehicle. After being extricated, Tietz was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital and then transported to UW Hospital via helicopter.
Investigation by deputies found Tietz to have a revoked driver’s license due to prior OWI conviction and she is also required to have an ignition interlock device (IID) installed in her vehicle, which she did not have.
Further investigation led to Tietz being arrested for an OWI 2nd offense, driving on a revoked license and failure to install an IID. Tietz was also issued several traffic violation citations.
The second call came into dispatch at 8:58 p.m. and involved a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Richards Road and Highway 51 in the town of Arlington.
Initial reports were that a motorcycle operator missed the stop signs and slid through the intersection. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies determined that the operator of the motorcycle involved in the crash was traveling at a high rate of speed before locking the brakes, tipping over and sliding along the roadway for several hundred feet before coming to a stop.
The operator of the motorcycle was treated by Arlington EMS and then transported to UW Hospital via Med Flight. The operator of the motorcycle was later issued a citation for failure to control their vehicle.
A second motorcycle traveling in the same group was operated by Kurt Christian, 55, of rural Arlington and deputies believed him to be impaired. Christian was arrested for an OWI 1st offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.