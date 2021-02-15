On Saturday, Feb. 13, at approximately 11:58 a.m., the Wisconsin Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 near mile marker 103.8.
The crash involved two injuries. The names of those involved were not made available.
A preliminary investigation indicates that traffic had slowed down for a vehicle that had driven off into the eastbound ditch. An eastbound semi unit failed to slow down and jackknifed, crashing into a slowed semi ahead of it. The rear semi-trailer ruptured and spilled its cargo across the lanes of traffic.
Both vehicles suffered disabling damage. All lanes of traffic were closed while the commercial motor vehicles and their cargo was removed.
Then, at approximately 6:20 p.m, a wrecker had removed one of the vehicles from the previous crash and was traveling eastbound on I-90/94. While traveling under the Highway 33 overpass, a portion of the vehicle struck the underside of the bridge.
Both occupants of the wrecker were injured and the bridge sustained damage. Eastbound lanes of I-90/94 were closed for removal of the vehicles, and the Highway 33 bridge was closed as a precautionary measure. A bridge inspector responded to the scene and verified the integrity of the bridge.
