At 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, a crash was reported on Highway 33 and Polinske Road just outside of Pardeeville.

There were two fatalities, along with one injury.

A Pontiac G6, driven by a 17-year old with a 15-year old as the lone passenger, was traveling eastbound on Highway 33 when it approached a semi trailer heading west, driven by a 27-year old William Butcher from Eau Claire. The Pontiac and semi struck hit each other head on.

The 17- and 15-year old — both male and from Sheboygan — died as a result. The driver of the semi suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Aspire St. Claire Hospital.

Assisting agencies included Pardeeville Fire Department, Aspirus Divine Savior Ambulance, Columbia County Coroner and the Columbia County Highway Department.

An investigation is ongoing to determine which vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane.

The names of the two teenagers will not be released due to them being juveniles.

