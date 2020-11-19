Tyler J. Bush, son of Dawn and Jerry Bush of Pardeeville, graduated from Washington University in St. Louis during a virtual Commencement ceremony May 15. Bush graduated from the School of Law with a Juris Doctoris.
Bush was among the nearly 3,300 students who received degrees at the university's 159th Commencement ceremony, which was held virtually because of COVID-19.
Washington University in St. Louis is counted among the world's leaders in teaching, research, patient care and service to society.
The university draws students to St. Louis from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The total student body is more than 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees.
